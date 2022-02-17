Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,661,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $170.13 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day moving average of $180.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

