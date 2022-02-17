Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,955,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,201,000 after acquiring an additional 177,529 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

