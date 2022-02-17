Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $11,768.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kineko has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.59 or 0.07083642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.76 or 0.99962273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

