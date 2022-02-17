Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,360,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,553. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.
