Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,360,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,553. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 75,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.