Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.69-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 67,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,184. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 170.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,284,000 after buying an additional 6,849,953 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,569,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,180,000 after buying an additional 839,337 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 529,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 188,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.