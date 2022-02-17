KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,055,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,165,777 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 17.0% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,464,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.94. 4,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

