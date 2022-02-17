KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Up 16.7%

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Shares of KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) were up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

KLDiscovery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.