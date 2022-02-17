KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) were up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

