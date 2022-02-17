Klever Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Klever has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $80.84 million and approximately $950,263.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.59 or 0.07083642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.76 or 0.99962273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.