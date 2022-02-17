Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. 1,974,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,400. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.77.
In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 728,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
