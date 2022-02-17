Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. 1,974,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,400. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.77.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 728,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

