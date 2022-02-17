KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

