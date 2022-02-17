KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. KnowBe4 updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $22.02 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

KNBE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

