KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $24.32. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 12,939 shares traded.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,088,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $29,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

