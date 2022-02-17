Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 214.0 days.

KOJAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kojamo Oyj from €23.30 ($26.48) to €22.75 ($25.85) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock remained flat at $$24.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

