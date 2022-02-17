Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $64.10 million and $1.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00284882 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00091876 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000131 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,232,033 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

