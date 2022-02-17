Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 896,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2,558.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

