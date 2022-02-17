Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.70.

KYMR stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,103,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

