La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

LZB stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after acquiring an additional 87,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

