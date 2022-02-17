La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

NYSE:LZB opened at $30.15 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LZB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

