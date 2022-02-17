LABS Group (LABS) Reaches One Day Volume of $224,255.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $224,255.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.07136044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,969.73 or 1.00021833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002928 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

