Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.21

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.21 ($26.38) and traded as high as €24.18 ($27.48). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.12 ($27.41), with a volume of 54,240 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.25.
Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)
