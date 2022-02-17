Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.21

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.21 ($26.38) and traded as high as €24.18 ($27.48). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.12 ($27.41), with a volume of 54,240 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.25.

Get Lagardère SCA alerts:

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.