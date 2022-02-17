Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Shares Down 4.1%

Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.47). Approximately 33,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 159,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.49).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.01.
About Lakehouse (LON:LAKE)
Read More
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lakehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.