Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Price Target Raised to CHF 70

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 65 to CHF 70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Landis+Gyr Group to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS LGYRF remained flat at $$64.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

