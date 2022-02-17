Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $186,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,551,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $239,800,000 after purchasing an additional 369,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. CBRE Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

