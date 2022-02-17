Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.