Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.