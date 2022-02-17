Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $4,947,156,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 26.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $76,493,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

MCW stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.