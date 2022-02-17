Laurion Capital Management LP Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2,072.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,569,000 after acquiring an additional 166,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.