Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.66% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $434.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIGL. TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

