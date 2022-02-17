Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 52.7% in January

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the January 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000.

LGI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 14,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

