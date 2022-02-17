LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $139.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $111.60 on Monday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $352.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

