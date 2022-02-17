Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 878,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,274. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,511. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,909 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

