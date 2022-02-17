Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $11.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 2,135 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,064,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

