Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,813 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

