Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,755 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,149,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,989,000 after purchasing an additional 329,093 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,047,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 171,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

