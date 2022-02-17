Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 260.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,803,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 4,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $526.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

