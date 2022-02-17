Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 21.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $783.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $858.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $891.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.