Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

