LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $5.35 on Monday. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 13.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.