Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.88.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

