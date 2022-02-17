Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lessened by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.57 and its 200-day moving average is $318.41. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.88.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.