Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,417,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 960,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,076,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 318,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 133,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $146.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

