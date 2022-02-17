Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $369,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,922,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.