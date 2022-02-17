Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $369,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

