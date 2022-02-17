Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $590.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 518.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $588.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.