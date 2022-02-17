Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $246,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $590.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

