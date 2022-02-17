Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 65,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 691.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 480.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.22%.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,432 shares of company stock worth $25,314,427 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

