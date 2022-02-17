Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $14,547,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

