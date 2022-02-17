Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

