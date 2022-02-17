Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 9.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 196,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,734,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 643,319 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

