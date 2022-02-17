Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.62% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $154,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 and sold 126,681 shares worth $11,886,679. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

