Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTHM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Livent has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

